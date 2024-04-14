Bizarre Movie Posters From Africa That Are So Bad, They’re Good. Lets All Catch a Film in Ghana!









What do you get when you cross Hollywood, VHS tapes, and a bag of flour?

If you were in Ghana in the late 1980s or 90s, the answer was pure, chaotic brilliance, hand-painted movie posters so wild, so bold, and so anatomically impossible, they’re now considered collectible art.





Welcome to the world of Ghanaian movie posters. They’re gory. They’re vibrant. They’re often hilarious. And they’re unlike anything you’ve ever seen.









The Birth of a Bizarre Art Form

Back in the 1980s, Ghana was in the midst of a cinematic revolution. While most of the Western world had access to video rental shops and cable channels, in Ghana, things worked a little differently. Imported VHS tapes were shown at mobile cinemas — makeshift screenings often set up in open-air markets, community halls, or anywhere a crowd could gather.





Enter the travelling cinema operators, armed with a television set, a generator, a VCR… and a bag of posters that didn’t actually exist. See, most of these movies came without any promotional materials. No glossy posters. No slick advertising. So what did they do?





They hired local artists to paint them.









Often working with nothing but word-of-mouth summaries or bootleg VHS covers as reference, these artists let their imaginations run completely wild — and the results were absolutely glorious.





Painted on Flour Sacks, Fuelled by Imagination

The posters were typically painted on used flour sacks, sewn together and primed for colour. These weren’t just any flour sacks either — they were durable, easy to roll up, and ready for reuse.





And the designs? Let’s just say they didn’t rely too heavily on accuracy.





Sylvester Stallone often had twice the muscles.

Freddy Krueger was sometimes joined by snakes for no apparent reason.

Terminator had glowing eyes, extra arms, and sometimes a bazooka, just for good measure.





It didn’t matter if the movie was a romantic comedy or a horror flick — there was always blood. Always at least one exploding head. And if you were lucky, a helicopter bursting into flames somewhere in the background.









So Bad They’re Good — and Then Some

At first glance, these posters might just seem like bad art. But there’s a raw charm to them — a punk energy that doesn’t care about realism or proportions. A kind of outsider art that merges pop culture with folklore, action with absurdity, and makes every film feel like a blood-soaked fever dream.





In some posters, you’d swear the artist hadn’t even seen the film (and truthfully, many hadn’t). They often worked from second-hand descriptions or low-quality VHS box art, with creative liberties taken liberally. What mattered most was grabbing attention. And it worked.





“These posters were part of the marketing strategy,” said Ernie Wolfe, a collector and curator who helped bring these artworks to international galleries. “They were designed to get people to come to the screenings — and if that meant making the movie look crazier than it actually was, so be it.”









Cult Status and Global Recognition

While they started as practical tools for cinema promotion, the posters gradually became art objects in their own right.





In the early 2000s, international art collectors began taking notice. Exhibitions of Ghanaian movie posters began appearing in galleries in New York, London, Berlin, and Tokyo. The very posters once stapled to market walls were now being framed and auctioned off for thousands of dollars.





One of the most famous collectors, Wolfgang Held, even described them as “the African equivalent of underground comic book art.”





Artists like Joe Mensah , Heavy J , and Stoger have since become cult icons among poster enthusiasts. Their work is now appreciated not just for its aesthetic — but for what it represents: ingenuity, adaptation, and a fierce kind of visual storytelling.





Highlights From the Genre

Here are just a few favourites from the genre that perfectly capture the “so bad it’s good” energy:





“Terminator 2” – Arnie’s face is melting, he’s shirtless, and he’s riding a jet ski that doesn’t appear in the film.

“Evil Dead” – Picture Ash but with a massive machine gun, a six-pack, and a demon emerging from his chest.

“Rocky IV” – Stallone is in boxing gloves and holding an Uzi, punching a guy who’s already on fire.

“Predator” – The alien creature is ten feet tall, has five heads, and breathes fire.





It’s clear that accuracy wasn’t the point. The goal was excitement — and by that metric, they succeeded tenfold.









Why They Matter Today

These posters are more than just curiosities. They’re a glimpse into how global pop culture was interpreted and reimagined in West Africa. They show us what happens when traditional art practices collide with Hollywood cinema, in a setting with limited resources but unlimited creativity.









They also stand as symbols of resilience. With minimal tools and even less information, Ghanaian artists created an unforgettable visual language — one that still fascinates designers, filmmakers, and collectors to this day.





And let’s be honest: in an age of Photoshop perfection, there’s something deeply refreshing about artwork that dares to be weird, off-kilter, and full of personality.









Final Thoughts

Hand-painted Ghanaian movie posters may be low-budget, but they’re high-impact. They’re messy, macabre, and magnificently over-the-top. And that’s exactly why people can’t stop looking at them.





So the next time you see a dull, corporate movie poster at your local cinema, just imagine what a Ghanaian artist might have done with it — and wish, for just a moment, that you were standing in a dusty market square with a cold Fanta, a plastic chair, and the promise of carnage on VHS.

































































